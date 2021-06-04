WW Linguine with tuna, tomatoes and chilli recipe

Serves 4 l Prep 5 minutes l Cook 10 minutes

Ingredients

240g dry linguine

170g canned artichoke hearts, drained and quartered

60g pitted Kalamata olives

2tsp olive oil

250g cherry tomatoes

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

1 400g can of tuna in brine, drained, rinsed and flaked

1 level tsp dried chilli flakes

75g rocket leaves

2tbsp fresh lemon juice

Method

1. Cook the linguine in a pan of salted water to pack instructions. Drain, reserving 60ml of the cooking water, then return the pasta to the pan.

2. Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a large non-stick pan set over a high heat. Add the cherry tomatoes and the crushed garlic and cook, stirring, for two to three minutes or until the tomatoes have started to soften.

3. To the tomatoes, add the tin of drained and rinsed tuna, the quartered artichoke hearts, the Kalamata olives and a teaspoon of dried chilli flakes to the tomatoes and gently stir to warm through.

4. Add the tuna and tomato mixture, together with the rocket, lemon juice and reserved cooking water, to the pasta and gently toss to combine. Season well, then serve.