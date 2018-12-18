Our picture editor chooses his 50 best national images from 2018 Our picture desk sees a lot of images over the course of a year, from all around the world. So in what was no easy task, picture editor Iain Lynn has selected 50 images that caught his eye over the year Nicolas Ivanoff of France flies over the city of Cannes as part of the Red Bull air race 2018. This vertigo-inducing image captures the moment a daredevil pilot flies upside down over a French marina. Red Bull other Buy a Photo Competitors during the annual Cooper's Hill cheese rolling race in Gloucestershire, where 30-year-old Chris Anderson broke the record after winning the first of the 2018 men's downhill races. Tristan Potter other Buy a Photo Video showing a van taking off from a roundabout on the A11 at Attleborough, Norfolk. Video showing a van taking off from a roundabout after failing to stop at the junction Andy Daynes other Buy a Photo One of the UK's largest pumpkin patches run by Maxyes Farm Shop, Kirklington, Nottinghamshire is seen just before harvest. Tom Maddick other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 13