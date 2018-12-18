SWNS best pics

Our picture editor chooses his 50 best national images from 2018

Our picture desk sees a lot of images over the course of a year, from all around the world.

So in what was no easy task, picture editor Iain Lynn has selected 50 images that caught his eye over the year

Nicolas Ivanoff of France flies over the city of Cannes as part of the Red Bull air race 2018. This vertigo-inducing image captures the moment a daredevil pilot flies upside down over a French marina.
Competitors during the annual Cooper's Hill cheese rolling race in Gloucestershire, where 30-year-old Chris Anderson broke the record after winning the first of the 2018 men's downhill races.
Video showing a van taking off from a roundabout on the A11 at Attleborough, Norfolk. Video showing a van taking off from a roundabout after failing to stop at the junction
One of the UK's largest pumpkin patches run by Maxyes Farm Shop, Kirklington, Nottinghamshire is seen just before harvest.
