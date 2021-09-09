Out-of-control car ends up in Wigan field
A driver had a lucky escape after losing control of his car which ended up in a farmer's field.
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 9:13 am
Updated
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 9:18 am
The Ford Fiesta was being driven along Winwick Road, Lowton, when it careered onto the pavement and over into nearby pasture.
Leigh firefighters were called because it had initially been reported that the vehicle had caught fire.
But on arrival after the crash at 6.30am on Thursday, they found this not to be the case and the uninjured motorist had got out of the Fiesta unaided.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.