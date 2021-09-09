Out-of-control car ends up in Wigan field

The Ford Fiesta was being driven along Winwick Road, Lowton, when it careered onto the pavement and over into nearby pasture.

Leigh firefighters were called because it had initially been reported that the vehicle had caught fire.

But on arrival after the crash at 6.30am on Thursday, they found this not to be the case and the uninjured motorist had got out of the Fiesta unaided.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle unaided