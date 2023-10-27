Watch more of our videos on Shots!

National Highways has announced the roadworks connected to the bridge works on the M6 are about to move into the next stage.

The narrow lanes and speed restrictions along the northbound M6 between Preston and Lancaster were lifted this week.

The roadworks between junction 32 and junction 33 were moved on Thursday to the southbound carriageway.

Highways bosses said all remaining work will be delivered using overnight lane closures only with no further carriageway closures scheduled.

The project will move onto the southbound carriageway with overnight, 8pm to 6am, lane closures from Thursday (26 October) until Wednesday 1 November.

The repairs, which include re-waterproofing and resurfacing the bridge deck - has caused dispution along the northbound carriageway at Stewart’s Wood bridge which carries the motorway over Stubbins Lane near Garstang between junction 32 at Broughton interchange and junction 33 at Galgate.

National Highways thanked drivers for their patience and support since the project started last month.

Project manager Cameron Newsham said: “We’ve been very conscious that the various measures we’ve put in place to ensure this work can take place safely has led to congestion along this section of the M6 at times and would like to thank motorway users for their patience and support.”

As well as lifting the narrow lanes and the 40mph and 50mph speed restrictions this week, the daytime lane closure currently in place will also be removed.

A final overnight northbound carriageway closure for the removal of the traffic management taking place between 10pm and 6am overnight on Wednesday (25 October). A diversion for this closure will operate along the A6 between junction 2 of the M55 at Broughton and junction 33 of the M6 at Galgate.

The project team will then return to the northbound carriageway for finishing work – again involving some overnight lane closures - until Tuesday 14 November.