The resident battled in vain to bring the Ford Transit blaze under control and even when a crew from Atherton fire station arrived, there wasn’t much to salvage.

Both the passenger and engine compartments of the vehicle had caught fire outside the house in Yellow Lodge Drive, Westhoughton, at around 11.55pm on Monday February 20.

A general view of Yellow Lodge Drive, Westhoughton, where the Ford Transit went up in flames

Its owner tried to quench the flames with water but a spokesman for the Atherton crew said that there was little that could have been done to save the van. He said there was a supicion that accelerants had been used.

Firefighters were at the scene for 90 minutes after which police took over the operation.

No-one was injured and there was no danger of the flames spreading to nearby properties or other vehicles.