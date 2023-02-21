Owner fights in vain to put van blaze out after suspected arson attack
Police have launched an arson probe after a van went up in flames outside its owner’s home.
The resident battled in vain to bring the Ford Transit blaze under control and even when a crew from Atherton fire station arrived, there wasn’t much to salvage.
Both the passenger and engine compartments of the vehicle had caught fire outside the house in Yellow Lodge Drive, Westhoughton, at around 11.55pm on Monday February 20.
Its owner tried to quench the flames with water but a spokesman for the Atherton crew said that there was little that could have been done to save the van. He said there was a supicion that accelerants had been used.
Firefighters were at the scene for 90 minutes after which police took over the operation.
No-one was injured and there was no danger of the flames spreading to nearby properties or other vehicles.
Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.