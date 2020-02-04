Owner of Staffordshire bull terrier claims it jumped to its death from Wigan shopping centre roof

The owner of a Staffordshire bull terrier, which plunged 30ft to its death from a Wigan shopping centre roof, has claimed it jumped.



The dog's owner said he was on the roof with a friend when the incident happened at The Galleries Shopping Centre car park at around 1.30pm on Monday.

He said his pet jumped onto the three-foot wall around the roof and fell about 30 feet below.

The dog suffered horrific injuries and was found to have a broken spine, broken femur, broken ankle and was suffering from internal bleeding. The vet then made the decision to put the dog to sleep to end her suffering.

It comes after rumours on social media that the dog was thrown off from the top of the car park.

The pet also hit a 79-year-old woman who has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

An RSPCA spokesman said: “We were called to an incident in which a dog had fallen from a shopping centre roof in Mesnes Street, Wigan, yesterday afternoon.

“The dog’s owner was on the roof with a friend when the incident happened. He said the Staffordshire Bull Terrier-type dog jumped onto the three-foot wall around the roof and fell about 30 feet below.

“Our inspector rushed the dog to an RSPCA animal hospital with horrific injuries. She was found to have a broken spine, broken femur, broken ankle and was suffering from internal bleeding. Sadly the vet made the decision to put the dog to sleep to end her suffering.

Simon tucker, centre manager, said: "We were made aware that a dog had fallen from the car park area into the open air market.

"This is adjacent to the entrance of the Leigh Arcade.

"The dog's owner was at the scene.

"The dog has somehow gone over the wall which is around all levels of the car park, and we think it might have jumped.

"The owner of the dog was with it at all times and came to help it after what happened. The dog then went into the back of the RSPCA van.

"This is a very sad incident and the team who helped deal with the situation yesterday are devastated. There is a very sombre atmosphere in the shopping centre."

A Wigan Council spokesman said: “We are aware of a serious incident at The Galleries today and are supporting staff and Greater Manchester Police with their investigations.”

A police statement read: "A dog - believed to be a Staffordshire bull terrier - fell from a car park at the Galleries on Market Square in Wigan. The dog was taken away by vets for assessment and was later put to sleep."

No arrests have been made.