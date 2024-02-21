Patient taken to hospital after being injured while 'opening domestic item' at house in Wigan
There were reports locally of an explosion on Park Road in Billinge on Wednesday afternoon, before police and paramedics went to help the casualty.
An ambulance service spokesman said they were called shortly after 2.35pm and sent several resources, including a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance and the air ambulance.
One patient has been taken to hospital.
Police said someone had been injured “upon opening a domestic item” but did not provide any specific information in a post on Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West Facebook page.
It said: “Emergency services are currently responding to an incident within a house on Park Road in the Billinge area of Wigan.
“At this stage, it is believed one person has been injured upon opening a domestic item.
“A cordon is in place around the property. Local residents will be made aware if they need to take any further action.”