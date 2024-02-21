News you can trust since 1853
Patient taken to hospital after being injured while 'opening domestic item' at house in Wigan

Emergency services have descended on a house in Wigan where someone is reported to have been hurt.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 21st Feb 2024, 16:45 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 17:26 GMT
There were reports locally of an explosion on Park Road in Billinge on Wednesday afternoon, before police and paramedics went to help the casualty.

An ambulance service spokesman said they were called shortly after 2.35pm and sent several resources, including a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance and the air ambulance.

One patient has been taken to hospital.

A general view of Park Road, BillingeA general view of Park Road, Billinge
Police said someone had been injured “upon opening a domestic item” but did not provide any specific information in a post on Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West Facebook page.

It said: “Emergency services are currently responding to an incident within a house on Park Road in the Billinge area of Wigan.

“At this stage, it is believed one person has been injured upon opening a domestic item.

“A cordon is in place around the property. Local residents will be made aware if they need to take any further action.”

