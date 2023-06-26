Emergency services were called at 4.10pm yesterday to a roundabout near Kestrel Park in Skelmersdale.

A man in his 70s, who was a pedestrian, was taken to Aintree Hospital for treatment, where he remains in a stable condition.

A man is in hospital after being hit by a car on the roundabout at Ashley Road and Ashurst Road, Skelmersdale

The car – an MG3 driven by a woman in her 50s – had entered the roundabout from Ashley Road and was intending to take the third exit onto Ashurst Road when the collision occurred.

Sgt Chris Evans, of Lancashire Constabulary’s roads policing unit, said: “We are appealing for witnesses and to anyone who has dashcam footage from the area. This would help us in our investigation, to establish the full circumstances, both before and during the collision.”