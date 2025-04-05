Wigan and its surrounding areas have a wide range of places to enjoy a cooling treat on a sunny day.
Here are 10 places in and around the borough where you can indulge in an ice cream.
1. Ice cream cone
Here are 11 places you can get an ice cream Photo: Pixabay
2. Madisons
Orrell Water Park, Orrell Photo: Google
3. Frederick's at The Pavilion
Mesnes Park, Wigan Photo: MA
4. The Stable Door Cafe and Ice Cream
The Thompson House Equestrian Centre, Pepper Lane, Standish Photo: site
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.