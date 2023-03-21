News you can trust since 1853
12 lovely Wigan homes you could buy for the same price as this one-bedroom flat in London

Property prices in the capital are astronomical compared with homes for sale in Wigan.

By Jon Peake
Published 21st Mar 2023, 17:12 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 17:19 GMT

We picked one property at random in London on Zoopla priced at £250,000 – a one bedroom flat in Croyden - and found 12 lovely homes in Wigan you could buy for the same price or a little less.

Here are the properties, starting with the London flat and followed by the homes in Wigan ...

Some of the homes you could buy in Wigan for the same price or less than the one bedroom flat in Croyden (below)

The small, one bedroom flat in Croyden, which is currently on sale on Zoopla for £250,000

The small, one bedroom flat in Croyden, which is currently on sale on Zoopla for £250,000 Photo: Zoopla

This gorgeous three bed semi is on the market for the same price as the London borough one bedroom flat

This gorgeous three bed semi is on the market for the same price as the London borough one bedroom flat Photo: Zoopla

You could buy this lovely four bed semi in Hawkley Hall for the same price as the Croyden flat

You could buy this lovely four bed semi in Hawkley Hall for the same price as the Croyden flat Photo: Zoopla

