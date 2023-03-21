12 lovely Wigan homes you could buy for the same price as this one-bedroom flat in London

Property prices in the capital are astronomical compared with homes for sale in Wigan.
We picked one property at random in London on Zoopla priced at £250,000 – a one bedroom flat in Croyden - and found 12 lovely homes in Wigan you could buy for the same price or a little less.
Here are the properties, starting with the London flat and followed by the homes in Wigan ...
2. The one bedroom flat in Croyden currently on sale for £250,000
The small, one bedroom flat in Croyden, which is currently on sale on Zoopla for £250,000 Photo: Zoopla
3. Three bedroom semi-detached house in Orrell - offers over £250,000
This gorgeous three bed semi is on the market for the same price as the London borough one bedroom flat Photo: Zoopla
4. Four bedroom semi-detached house in Hawkley Hall - offers in region of £250,000
You could buy this lovely four bed semi in Hawkley Hall for the same price as the Croyden flat Photo: Zoopla