13 of the best dog-friendly pubs to go for a drink in and around Wigan

While we enjoy a decent warm spell at last and still have the summer to look forward to, there are plenty of opportunities to plan trips out.
By Sian Jones
Published 4th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST

However, when seeking hospitliality, it can sometimes be tricky for those with dogs to find places which will accept them as well as you.

Whether it's for a few beers or a bite to eat, we have identified these pubs in and around Wigan which will welcome you and your four-legged friends.

Have we missed anywhere? Let us know on our Facebook page

These are 13 of the dog-friendly pubs in and around Wigan

Wigan Road, Standish

2. The Boar's Head

Standishgate, Wigan.

3. The Whitesmiths Arms

Crooke Road, Shevington

4. Crooke Hall Inn

