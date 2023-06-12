News you can trust since 1853
13 of the best places to buy a cooked breakfast in and around Wigan - according to our readers

Wigan is full of brilliant cafes and restaurants where you can get a great cooked breakfast.
By Sian Jones
Published 11th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 09:11 BST

Whether you want a simple full English or looking for something fancier, there are plenty of places that come highly recommended.

We asked Wigan Today readers on Facebook to name their favourite cafes and restaurants serving a cooked breakfast – and here are 13 of the most popular ones.

These are the 13 most recommended places for a cooked breakfast

1. FULLENGLISH.JPG

These are the 13 most recommended places for a cooked breakfast Photo: Shutterstock

Market Street, Hindley

2. Lunchbox

Market Street, Hindley Photo: submit

Whelley, Wigan

3. The Mount Cafe, Whelley, Wigan

Whelley, Wigan Photo: JB

King Street West, Wigan

4. Whistlestop Cafe

King Street West, Wigan Photo: submit

