13 of the best places to buy a cooked breakfast in and around Wigan - according to our readers
Wigan is full of brilliant cafes and restaurants where you can get a great cooked breakfast.
By Sian Jones
Published 11th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 09:11 BST
Whether you want a simple full English or looking for something fancier, there are plenty of places that come highly recommended.
We asked Wigan Today readers on Facebook to name their favourite cafes and restaurants serving a cooked breakfast – and here are 13 of the most popular ones.
