13 of the latest arrivals at Wigan pet refuge looking for a home in time for Christmas

Leigh Dogs and Cats Home are looking for forever homes for a number of pets currently available for adoption.
With a No Destruction Policy in place, the home strives to find every animal that they care for a forever home that is sutiable for them, however long that takes.
If you think you fit the criteria for these adorable pooches and kitties, or other cats and dogs at the rehoming centre, visit the Leigh Dogs and Cats Home website to find out how to adopt.
1. Axl
A four year old male German Shepherd. Axl was abandoned by his previous owner so little is known about his background. He is lean but otherwise well. He has been good natured with staff but is quite lively and would benefit with an active owner and a bit of training. Again, due to his size and lack of background, homes with young children cannot be considered unfortunately Photo: submit
2. Anita
Approximately four year old female. Anita arrived after her owner sadly passed away, hence her background is not known. She has been friendly with staff here, although a little timid so wouldn’t appreciate a very boisterous household and may take a little time to feel completely settled, but will make a lovely companion for the right family Photo: submit
3. Archie
A 10 month old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross. Archie arrived at the home as a stray so his background is not known. He was a little reserved when he first arrived with but quickly became friends with the staff. He is a young bouncy boy so homes with very young children would not be appropriate, but otherwise he has no restrictions and can be considered for any home pending successful introductions Photo: submit
4. Brian
Seven month old male Staffordshire Bull Terrier type. He arrived at the shelter following his owner sadly passing away. He is a friendly, lively boy and only a pup, so it must be expected that he’ll need training. Homes with children of school age and above can be considered. He has also lived with another dog previously Photo: submit