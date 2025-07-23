Some jolly memories for past pupils and staff should be kindled here.
1. Members of St Aidan's Sunday School reunited in 1990 to celebrate the 90th birthday of sunday school teacher/supervisor Kate Barton who is seen seated fourth from right
. Photo: STAFF
2. Milly Cadman, 11, with her brother Max, nine, whom she saved by carrying out first aid that she learned at St Aidan' when he was choking on some cheese. With them are mum Louise, left, headteacher Melanie Ravenscroft and first aid trainer Debbie Aspinalll-Wood
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
3. A Christmas Fair at St Aidan's in 1989
. Photo: gb
4. Brookie Bear, the Willowbrook Hospice mascot joined pupils and staff at Billinge St Aidan's to take part in a Dally Dash, a dalmation-themed sponsored run around the school sports track in memory of former headteacher Melanie Ravenscroft, raising funds for the charity
. Photo: UGC
