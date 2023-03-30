News you can trust since 1853
14 of the highest-rated dentists in Wigan according to Google reviews

Whether it’s the perfect smile you crave, relief from a niggling toothache, a clean and whiten, or just a check-up, everybody needs a good dentist.

By Jon Peake
Published 30th Mar 2023, 13:11 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 13:12 BST

With that in mind we found the 14 highest-rated dentists in Wigan according to reviews from patients on Google.

All have a rating of 4.5 or more from a minimum of 10 Google reviews.

In no particular order here they are ...

Wigan Dental and Implant Centre in Whelley has a 5 out of 5 rating from 62 Google reviews

1. Wigan Dental and Implant Centre

Wigan Dental and Implant Centre in Whelley has a 5 out of 5 rating from 62 Google reviews Photo: Google

Pemberton Dental Practice on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, has a 5 out of 5 rating from 32 Google reviews

2. Pemberton Dental Practice

Pemberton Dental Practice on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, has a 5 out of 5 rating from 32 Google reviews Photo: Google

mydentist on New Market Street, Wigan, has a 4.8 out of 5 rating from 44 Google reviews

3. mydentist - Wigan

mydentist on New Market Street, Wigan, has a 4.8 out of 5 rating from 44 Google reviews Photo: Google

mydentist on Standishgate has a 4.8 out of 5 rating from 89 Google reviews

4. mydentist - Wigan

mydentist on Standishgate has a 4.8 out of 5 rating from 89 Google reviews Photo: Google

