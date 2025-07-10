15 Wigan shops and views pictured in the 1970s

By Michelle Adamson
Published 10th Jul 2025, 15:45 BST
We are winding the clock back half a century for these photographs of shops, shopkeepers and vintage views that readers may recognise in and around Wigan in the 1970s.

We hope happy memories are conjured up.

Inside Wigan's Woolworths store in August 1974.

1. 1974

Inside Wigan's Woolworths store in August 1974. Photo: Frank Orrell

The Princes cinema off Wallgate in January 1970 when it closed its doors for the last time with "The Mad Room" being the final film showing. It was officially opened on Monday 29th of October 1934 by the Mayor of Wigan, Coun. James Hall and British film star, Anna Neagle, who instead of making a speech danced a number from her most recent film "Nell Gwynn". The first film to be shown was "The House of Rothchilds" featuring George Arliss who at the time was Britain's most distinguished film actor.

2. 1970

The Princes cinema off Wallgate in January 1970 when it closed its doors for the last time with "The Mad Room" being the final film showing. It was officially opened on Monday 29th of October 1934 by the Mayor of Wigan, Coun. James Hall and British film star, Anna Neagle, who instead of making a speech danced a number from her most recent film "Nell Gwynn". The first film to be shown was "The House of Rothchilds" featuring George Arliss who at the time was Britain's most distinguished film actor. Photo: Frank Orrell

Trudy Nicklin in her corner shop in Tontine in March 1972.

3. 1972

Trudy Nicklin in her corner shop in Tontine in March 1972. Photo: Frank Orrell

James Gaskell serving in his general stores and sweet shop on the junction of Sandy Lane and St. James Road, Orrell, in October 1971.

4. 1971

James Gaskell serving in his general stores and sweet shop on the junction of Sandy Lane and St. James Road, Orrell, in October 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell

