1. 1974
Inside Wigan's Woolworths store in August 1974. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1970
The Princes cinema off Wallgate in January 1970 when it closed its doors for the last time with "The Mad Room" being the final film showing. It was officially opened on Monday 29th of October 1934 by the Mayor of Wigan, Coun. James Hall and British film star, Anna Neagle, who instead of making a speech danced a number from her most recent film "Nell Gwynn". The first film to be shown was "The House of Rothchilds" featuring George Arliss who at the time was Britain's most distinguished film actor. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1972
Trudy Nicklin in her corner shop in Tontine in March 1972. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1971
James Gaskell serving in his general stores and sweet shop on the junction of Sandy Lane and St. James Road, Orrell, in October 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell
