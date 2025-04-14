17 images of Shevington in the first 80 years of the 20th century

By Charles Graham
Published 14th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
The Wigan Today yields up these pictures focusing on the village of Shevington, some dating back as far as Edwardian times, but also from more recent times, including the 1980s.

A treasure trove for residents past and present in particular.

1. Memories of Shevington from the 1910s to '80s

. Photo: STAFF

2. A Racobite walks on Broad O'th Lane, Shevington, at the turn of the 20th century.

. Photo: STAFF

3. School's Out...a summer playscheme during the holidays organised at Shevington High in July 1986

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. Dixon Drive, Shevington, celebrates the Queen's silver jubilee in 1977

. Photo: Submitted

