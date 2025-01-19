18 films and TV shows filmed around Wigan

By Matt Pennington
Published 19th Jan 2025, 15:45 BST
From award-winning dramas like Sherwood, to the hit comedy series Brassic and entertainment shows like Top Gear, Wigan has been the backdrop to many a television programme and film over the years

Here are 18 examples.

When Wigan has been used as a backdrop to TV shows and films

1. wwig-17-01-25-backdrop-NWUpload.jpg

When Wigan has been used as a backdrop to TV shows and films Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Top Gear presenters Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris used several parts of Wigan for one of their episodes, including the Three Sisters Race Circuit and the Grand Arcade multi-storey car park on Millgate

2. Top Gear

Top Gear presenters Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris used several parts of Wigan for one of their episodes, including the Three Sisters Race Circuit and the Grand Arcade multi-storey car park on Millgate Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Scenes for the hit BBC series Sherwood were shot around Astley Green Colliery. Pictured are David Morrissey, Lesley Manville and Robert Glenister

3. wwig-17-01-25-Sherwood-NWUpload.jpg

Scenes for the hit BBC series Sherwood were shot around Astley Green Colliery. Pictured are David Morrissey, Lesley Manville and Robert Glenister Photo: MATT SQUIRE

Photo Sales
Arbour Lane at Standish was among Wigan settings used in the Netflix drama No Return starring Sherdian Smith

4. wwig-17-01-25-No Return-NWUpload.jpg

Arbour Lane at Standish was among Wigan settings used in the Netflix drama No Return starring Sherdian Smith Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:WiganSherwood
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice