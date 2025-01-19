People 18 films and TV shows filmed around Wigan Published 19th Jan 2025, 15:45 BST
From award-winning dramas like Sherwood, to the hit comedy series Brassic and entertainment shows like Top Gear, Wigan has been the backdrop to many a television programme and film over the years
1. wwig-17-01-25-backdrop-NWUpload.jpg
When Wigan has been used as a backdrop to TV shows and films
Photo: UGC 2. Top Gear
Top Gear presenters Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris used several parts of Wigan for one of their episodes, including the Three Sisters Race Circuit and the Grand Arcade multi-storey car park on Millgate
Photo: submit 3. wwig-17-01-25-Sherwood-NWUpload.jpg
Scenes for the hit BBC series Sherwood were shot around Astley Green Colliery. Pictured are David Morrissey, Lesley Manville and Robert Glenister
Photo: MATT SQUIRE 4. wwig-17-01-25-No Return-NWUpload.jpg
Arbour Lane at Standish was among Wigan settings used in the Netflix drama No Return starring Sherdian Smith
Photo: UGC
