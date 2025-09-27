19 Wigan eateries which earned a lowly zero or one star hygiene rating following Food Standards Agency inspections in July

By Sian Jones
Published 27th Sep 2025, 12:30 BST
A number of eateries in Wigan received a lowly zero or one-star hygiene rating following their most recent inspections by the Food Standards Agency.

The rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

It is not a guide to food quality but based on a variety of different components, such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

Inspectors also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

This is the latest instalment of establishments that have been rated zero or one star in July.

Rated zero out of five

1. Costcutter Belle Green- Belle Green Lane, Ince

Rated zero out of five Photo: submit

Rated zero out of five

2. Fatboys- Leigh Road, Leigh

Rated zero out of five Photo: Google

Rated one out of five

3. Alborz- Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Rated one out of five Photo: MA

Rated one out of five

4. Beer Hangar- Queen Street, Wigan

Rated one out of five Photo: submit

