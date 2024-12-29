3 . Joe Gormley

Joe Gormley went down his first pit aged 14 and rose to become the President of the National Union of Mineworkers for 11 years. One of his biggest claims to fame was to preside over a seven-week national strike in 1972 which was resolved by a 21 per cent increase in pay and concessions for miners, moving them to the top of the UK's industrial wage league, having previously been 17th. Born in Ashton, he stepped down from the NUM leadership in 1982 to be replaced by left-wing firebrand Arthur Scargill. It was later revealed that he had worked for Special Branch by passing on information on extremism within his own union. Photo: UGC