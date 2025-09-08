37 of your photographs taken at the Wigan 10k

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 8th Sep 2025, 12:30 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2025, 14:46 BST
There were smiles galore as runners and walkers streamed across the finish line in the 13th annual Wigan 10k.

More than 3,000 people signed up to take part in Sunday’s race, with many running clubs and good causes represented.

After doing the “salute” of organising charity Joining Jack, they set off from Mesnes Park and went out to The Brick Community Stadium before heading back to the park to collect their medal.

First across the line was Joe Rees Gara (Wigan Harriers AC) in 31:42. The first female finisher was Lucy Fairclough (St Helens Sutton Athletic Club) in 35:03.

Following them were people of all ages and abilities, some achieving personal best times and others completing 10km for the first time.

This year’s event took the total amount raised for Joining Jack past £500,000, which is being spent on research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Entries are already open for next year’s race, which will take place on Sunday, September 6. There is a discounted price for the first 500 people to sign up at www.wigan10k.co.uk.

All smiles before the race

1. Wigan 10k

All smiles before the race Photo: Submitted

Members of Andy Presho’s Run Club show off their medals

2. Wigan 10k

Members of Andy Presho’s Run Club show off their medals Photo: Submitted

Members of Happy Smiles

3. Wigan 10k

Members of Happy Smiles Photo: Submitted

Golborne Joggers

Golborne Joggers

Golborne Joggers Photo: Wigan 10k

