50 photographs of Wiganers having fun in the snow

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 5th Jan 2025, 15:45 GMT
Sunday has been filled with snowmen, sledging and snowballs for many children across Wigan.

The borough was covered with a blanket of snow overnight and many youngsters were able to go outside to enjoy the white stuff.

Here are 50 of your photographs from the glorious winter wonderland.

.

1. Fun in the snow

. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
.

2. Fun in the snow

. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
.

3. Fun in the snow

. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
.

4. Fun in the snow

. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice