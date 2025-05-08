51 pictures from Cancer Research UK's Race for Life at Haigh Woodland Park in Wigan

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 8th May 2025, 12:30 BST
Pink clothes and trainers were the order of the day as Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life returned to Haigh Woodland Park.

Men, women and children ran or walked through the park on Wednesday evening, covering either 3km or 5km.

Many participants had moving messages pinned to their backs, paying tribute to those who have died from cancer and honouring those who have survived.

People were sponsored to take part, raising thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK.

A Race for Life event will also be held at Haydock Park Racecourse on Sunday, June 29, with 3km, 5km and 10km options. Sign up here.

Cancer Research UK holding the Wigan Race for Life at Haigh Woodland Park

Photo: Neil Cross

Cancer Research UK holding the Wigan Race for Life at Haigh Woodland Park

Photo: Neil Cross

Cancer Research UK holding the Wigan Race for Life at Haigh Woodland Park

Photo: Neil Cross

Cancer Research UK holding the Wigan Race for Life at Haigh Woodland Park

Photo: Neil Cross

