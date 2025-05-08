Men, women and children ran or walked through the park on Wednesday evening, covering either 3km or 5km.
Many participants had moving messages pinned to their backs, paying tribute to those who have died from cancer and honouring those who have survived.
People were sponsored to take part, raising thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK.
A Race for Life event will also be held at Haydock Park Racecourse on Sunday, June 29, with 3km, 5km and 10km options. Sign up here.
