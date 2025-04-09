It should stir quite a few memories.
1. People, places and events in Goose Green from the 1940s to 2000s
. Photo: STAFF
2. Claudia Edwards and Thomas James Wilkes during a special Harry Potter night at the Goose Green headquarters of the 16th Wigan Beaver Scouts
. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
3. A vintage vehicle rally at Goose Green in 1975
. Photo: STAFF
4. Shaun O'Donnell and his friends took part in a charity fun night and helped raise funds for the Guide Dogs charity by performing a Full Monty-style show at Goose Green Labour Club. Pictured are Back Row, left to right: Mick Atherton, Alan Glister, John Winstanley and Shaun O'Donnell. Front row: Walter Johnston, left and Colin Robinson
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
