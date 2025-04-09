60 years' worth of pictures taken of Goose Green people and events

By Charles Graham
Published 9th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
Photographs dating from the 1940s to the early years of this century feature in this gallery which puts the Wigan community of Goose Green in the spotlight

It should stir quite a few memories.

.

1. People, places and events in Goose Green from the 1940s to 2000s

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Claudia Edwards and Thomas James Wilkes during a special Harry Potter night at the Goose Green headquarters of the 16th Wigan Beaver Scouts

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

Photo Sales
.

3. A vintage vehicle rally at Goose Green in 1975

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

4. Shaun O'Donnell and his friends took part in a charity fun night and helped raise funds for the Guide Dogs charity by performing a Full Monty-style show at Goose Green Labour Club. Pictured are Back Row, left to right: Mick Atherton, Alan Glister, John Winstanley and Shaun O'Donnell. Front row: Walter Johnston, left and Colin Robinson

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice