A busy few weeks for The Music Continuum in the borough - including Wigan Jazz Festival and a car showroom concert!

On Friday, June 16 Brass Meets Jazz features Pemberton Old DW Wigan Brass Band in a joint concert with the award winning Wigan Youth Jazz Orchestra.

This will take place at 7.30pm at St Michael’s Church, Duke Street, Swinley.

Tickets are available from Peter Fletcher on 07848 818276, from the church and on the door on the night.

Mica Millar

The Music Continuum have also announced a joint event between a Wigan car dealer and themselves.​

This will take the form of an open day at the Johnson’s Honda Showroom, on Challenge Way at Martland Mill on Saturday, June24.

Al Wood, one of the UK”s finest saxophonists will be appearing with his quartet between 1pm and 5pm.

The new model of the Honda Jazz will be on show and there will also be craft stalls. Admission is free.

Salena Jones

Sunday Jazz in Wigan takes place on June 25 from 12.30pm and features Dr Jazz and the Cheshire Cats directed by Dr Catherine Tackley.

The 20-piece band plays a wide repertoire of music focusing on the classic tunes of the swing era and will appeal to all big band lovers.

The concert takes place at Whelley Ex-Servicemen’s Club, Vauxhall Road, Scholes. Refreshments will be available.

In the lead-up to this year’s Wigan International Jazz Festival (July 13 to 16), director and co-founder Dr Ian Darrington MBE is giving a presentation at the Museum of Life in Library Street, Wigan on June 30 from noon to 1pm.

Legendary multi-instrumentalist and Wigan Jazz Festival president James Morrison

Titled Wigan International Jazz Festival…Past, Present and Future, the illustrated talk will explain how the festival began, the challenges of presenting and maintaining a truly international event over such a long period of time and will highlight the many big names that have appeared over the 38 festivals.

In discussing the programme for this year, information of the headline artists and examples on their music will be provided for those in attendance.

The artists include the legendary Salena Jones, The Pete Cater Big Band, Mica Millar, James Morrison, Emma Rawicz, Ben Holder, The Anchormen Jazz Orchestra, Wigan Youth Jazz Orchestra and Wigan Youth Training Jazz Orchestra.

Full details and tickets are available at www.wiganjazzfest.co.uk

The Pemberton Old Wigan DW Brass Band

And the summer concert from the Really Awful Orchestra, directed by Chris Perry, will take place at St Thomas the Martyr Church in Up Holland on Friday, June 30 at 7.30pm.

The concert will feature film music, TV themes, pop, jazz and light classics and will have something for everyone.

A highly entertaining programme is in store.

Music Continuum founder Mr Darrington said: “This is going to be a tremendously busy but thrilling few weeks for music lovers.

"We’ve got a stupendous range of talent performing in the borough this month and next and we hope that each of these events will receive great local support.”

Full details of all concert appear on www.wiganjazzfest.co.uk and www.wiganjazzclub.co.uk

‘We’ve got a stupendous range of talent performing in the borough this month’