A chance to meet Santa in Wigan town centre's Grand Arcade
The grotto will open Thursday to Sunday from November 30 to December 17, then daily from Monday December 18 through to 4.30pm on Christmas Eve before he heads of back to the North Pole.
There will be plenty of opportunities to get a festive photo with Santa and let him know what is on their wish list, all in the sparkliest grotto in town.
Grand Arcade centre manager Mike Matthews said: “We are delighted Santa and his elves are returning to Grand Arcade. Last year’s grotto experience was a huge success, so we’ve decided to offer families the opportunity to meet Santa again.
"Seeing the look of amazement on the faces of children and parents when they see our giant grotto bauble is magical, it’s what Christmas is all about.
"We would also ask visitors to support our stores and shop local with their Christmas shopping whilst here.”
Tickets must be pre-booked online via Ticket Source at small cost of £6 per child www.ticketsource.co.uk/yippidoo-grottos-wigan.
Time slots can also be found at www.grand-arcade.co.uk