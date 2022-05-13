Pupils from St Edmund Arrowsmith High School at their High school prom held at Holland Hall, Orrell 2009.
from left, Ryan O Donnell, John O Donnell, Brad Green and Craig Briscoe.
A dozen pictures from Wigan school leavers' proms in 2009
We are going back 13 years this week to find pictures from the school leavers’ proms we covered in 2009, including departing students from St John Fisher, Abraham Guest and St Edmund Arrowsmith High Schools.
By Michelle Adamson
Friday, 13th May 2022, 3:45 pm
See any familiar faces?
1. 2009
Pupils from St Edmund Arrowsmith High School at their High school prom held at Holland Hall.,Orrell 2009.
from left, Charlotte Mayes, Rebecca Williams, Kate Owen, Nikita Lee and Jade Boffey.
Pupils from St Edmund Arrowsmith High School at their High school prom held at Holland Hall. Orrell 2009. from left, Jess Leyland, Hannah Jenkins, Lauren Donaghy, Rebecca Lawton, Laura Meadows, Toni Arkwright and Tori Rigby