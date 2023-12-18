A former news reporter from Wigan is making a decade-long ambition a reality with his first children’s book.

Jon Peake, from Springfield, has brought to life a colourful character that goes by the name of Jacob McFee in his first foray into authorship, a dream that has been 10 years in the making.

Beginning his career as a sports reporter before moving into news and then into sub-editing and finally digital - managing wigantoday.net for more than 15 years.

Wigan Post and Observer reporter of 33 years, Jon Peake

Despite the initial anxiety over the departure from journalism he says it has given him an opportunity finally to fulfil the goal to get published.

The 50-year-old, father to Josh, Jacob and Ethan, said: "I've only ever worked for one company and I started when I was 17, so 33 years is a pretty long time.

"Being made redundant was a bit of a shock - you kind of think you're bulletproof after so long with the same company - but unfortunately times change and journalism is one of the industries where technology plays a large part in the size of the workforce.

"I've been fortunate to be able to pick up some sub-editing shifts and I've finally got round to publishing a book I wrote when my children were little. My youngest is 17 now, so they've been sitting in my drafts for over a decade.

Jon has achieved a decade long ambition of being published

"I always intended to get at least one illustrated and published but never really had the time to get round to it."

Jon's story is a rhyming picture book with three main characters; Jacob, his shaggy pet dog Fred and Fred's little pet flea - who was rescued from a flea circus.

Jon said: “When my lads were young they really liked the books by Julia Donaldson, the queen of rhyming children's books. The Gruffalo, Tabby McTat, Room On the Broom, Stick Man - they were some of their favourites.

"So I decided to try and write one in rhyming style and of similar length and it wasn't long before Jacob McFee was born. Before I knew it I'd written three and Jacob and the Pirate Ship is the first. My lads loved them - particularly Jacob - who, at six, was the perfect age for that kind of story and who the main character is loosely based on.

"And some of my colleagues gave me some really amazing feedback after I printed them out for them to read to their little ones The premise is that Jacob has a magical bed (with a dream button on which is small, round and red) and each night they go on some amazing adventures after pressing it, making some new friends along the way.

"It took some real effort working with the illustrator to get it how I wanted, but I think she's done a great job and it looks fab. Hopefully it will do well and then I can publish the other two - and I've got some more ideas for future adventures."