All this plus the favourite pastime of friends telling each other their ghost stories.

But while many of us love a good haunted house tale, some Wiganers might be uneased by the amount of haunted-sounding streets that surround them.

With this in mind, we cracked out the A-Z to uncover plenty of suitably spooky highways and byways, which if their names speak of sinister origins, might require residents to keep their wits about them.

Skull House Lane in Apply Bridge

Trick or Treaters will be out in force on October 31, but maybe not along Cemetery Road - which, not surprisingly, overlooks Wigan, Ince and Westwood Cemeteries.

They also might want to skip Dungeon Lane, which, disappointingly, does not overlook any dungeons.

At first glance, Hell Nook might seem like an unassuming gravel trail which leads through picturesque fields towards a secluded, cosy cottage.

Cemetery Road overlooks the vast Ince Cemetery

But under the cover of darkness and with a low fog, it looks much more like a foreboding path to nowhere.

And you may think twice about trying your luck along Hyde Close – who knows if Dr Jekyll and his evil alter ego might dwell there.

Residents could also be forgiven for walking swiftly by Strange Road in Garswood, Blackrod’s Dark Lane or Dangerous Corner in Leigh.

And you might feel you’re tempting fate a little if you venture out to Bamfurlong’s Coffin Lane!

Hell Nook Lane in Golborne looks considerably more daunting under the cover of darkness and with a low fog

But one location stands out above all the rest, with Skull House Lane in Appley Bridge apparently having a name so fear-inducing that it even affects house sales.