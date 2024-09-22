A look back at the events of summer 2024 in Wigan - including Robin Park Arena gigs by Richard Ashcroft

While the sun was not always shining, there have been plenty of great events in Wigan borough over the past few months to keep us entertained.
The highlight of the summer for many was the five nights of live music at Robin Park Arena, which included two massive homecoming shows by The Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft, along with concerts by James Arthur, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and hometown heroes The Lathums.
But they were not the only events this summer, with lots of other activities and events held in Wigan.
We have looked back through our photographs of some of the best things happening in summer 2024.
What were your highlights?
