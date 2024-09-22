A look back at the events of summer 2024 in Wigan - including Robin Park Arena gigs by Richard Ashcroft

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 22nd Sep 2024, 15:45 BST
The nights are drawing in as autumn approaches, but the brilliant memories from summer 2024 remain.

While the sun was not always shining, there have been plenty of great events in Wigan borough over the past few months to keep us entertained.

The highlight of the summer for many was the five nights of live music at Robin Park Arena, which included two massive homecoming shows by The Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft, along with concerts by James Arthur, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and hometown heroes The Lathums.

But they were not the only events this summer, with lots of other activities and events held in Wigan.

We have looked back through our photographs of some of the best things happening in summer 2024.

What were your highlights?

Richard Ashcroft on stage at Robin Park Arena

Richard Ashcroft on stage at Robin Park Arena Photo: Michelle Adamson

Fans braved the heavy rain to watch Richard Ashcroft perform at Robin Park Arena

Fans braved the heavy rain to watch Richard Ashcroft perform at Robin Park Arena Photo: Michelle Adamson

Fund-raisers dressed in pink for Cancer Research UK's Race for Life at Haigh Woodland Park

Fund-raisers dressed in pink for Cancer Research UK's Race for Life at Haigh Woodland Park Photo: Michelle Adamson

The Friends of Wall Hey, dedicated to maintaining and promoting Aspull's air shaft, held a fun day of celebration at The One House, with history, information and artefacts on display, arts and crafts, stall, entertainment and tours

The Friends of Wall Hey, dedicated to maintaining and promoting Aspull's air shaft, held a fun day of celebration at The One House, with history, information and artefacts on display, arts and crafts, stall, entertainment and tours Photo: Michelle Adamson

