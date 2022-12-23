A look back at the most shocking and heartbreaking stories in Wigan in 2022
WiganToday has reported on some truly shocking and heartbreaking stories this year.
By Jon Peake
1 hour ago
Here we take a look back on some of those stories starting in January through to December.
1. JANUARY - Driver injured after two vehicles collide during police chase in Wigan
A man was injured when two cars collided during a police chase in Wigan. The incident began at around 11.30am on Wednesday (January 5), when officers, who were on patrol in Hindley Green, spotted a grey Toyota Proace van which was suspected to be stolen. They tried to flag it down but the vehicle failed to stop, so the police went in pursuit. As it tried to make its getaway, the van collided with another vehicle before coming to a stop on Manchester Road in Ince.
2. FEBRUARY - Wigan homes are evacuated and bomb disposal unit attend as suspicious chemicals found
Suspicious chemicals were found at a house in Wigan this morning after officers executed a warrant at an address on Vulcan Road as part of an ongoing investigation. During a search of the property officers located a suspicious item and the suspicious chemicals. Officers from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue service are currently carrying out an assessment of the chemicals. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal are also now at the scene to carry out an assessment. Three men, aged between 20 and 25, have been arrested on suspicion of an offence under section 4 of the Explosives Act. They remain in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing.
3. MARCH - Police crack down on motorists using Wigan's new link road as a race track
Police are getting tough on motorists who are using Wigan’s new A49 link road like a race track. Patrols have been taking to the A49 link road between Westwood Park and Goose Green after receiving complaints of dangerous driving along it. The route was established in order to ease traffic on the congested, residential Poolstock Lane. With big roundabouts, a long, straight stretch and a hump-backed bridge in the middle of it, the link road has been the scene of several instances of idiotic motoring.
4. APRIL - Woman killed and two men badly injured after being hit by car outside Wigan bar
A woman has died and two men were seriously injured after a car mounted the pavement near a Wigan bar. A silver Land Rover Freelander travelling along Ormskirk Road in Pemberton hit three pedestrians outside Fifteens at 9.20pm on Friday. Emergency services attended and a woman in her 40s was taken to hospital, but later died. Two men suffered serious injuries. Police say the driver failed to stop. They have since arrested two males on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.