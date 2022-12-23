A look back at the most shocking and heartbreaking stories in Wigan in 2022

2. FEBRUARY - Wigan homes are evacuated and bomb disposal unit attend as suspicious chemicals found

Suspicious chemicals were found at a house in Wigan this morning after officers executed a warrant at an address on Vulcan Road as part of an ongoing investigation. During a search of the property officers located a suspicious item and the suspicious chemicals. Officers from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue service are currently carrying out an assessment of the chemicals. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal are also now at the scene to carry out an assessment. Three men, aged between 20 and 25, have been arrested on suspicion of an offence under section 4 of the Explosives Act. They remain in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing.

Photo: NW