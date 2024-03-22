A night at the theatre to raise money for Wigan Rotary Club

Wigan Rotary Club are delighted to announce the return of The Two Sopranos and Victor Michael following last year’s sell-out show.
By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT
Performing at the Unity Club Standish at 7.30pm on Saturday April 20, the trio will treat the audience to classics such as Nessun Dorma to more up-to-date showstoppers from Les Misérables, Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat and The Greatest Showman.

The performers sing professionally all over the world, but for Standish resident Lisa Davis, it will give her the opportunity to perform in the village.

Lisa, who studied opera at Chetham’s School of Music in Manchester, has spent much of her singing career performing on cruise ships all over the world.

She said: “I’m looking forward to seeing my family and friends in the audience, and I know they’re in for a treat with the quality of my fellow performers.”

Wigan Rotary Club President Eunice Smethurst said: “After a great concert last year, I am confident of an unforgettable evening with such talented artists and music from the theatre.

"All profits from this concert will go to our continued support for the local community.”

For tickets (£12) visit www.wiganrotary.co.uk

