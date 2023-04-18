The afternoon has been organised by a group calling themselves “the ladies in the corner of the concert room” who are disappointed the regular soul afternoon has finished.

One of the aforementioned ladies, Wendy Moss, said: “We’ve been to northern soul events but noticed some people preferred more mainstream soul.

Whelley Ex-Servicemen's Club will host the night of music for those who like soul, but not necessarily the Northern variety

“So there will be a wide range of music from the ’70s onwards a friendly welcome and the hope it can become a regular event.”