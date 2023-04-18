A "not Northern soul" soul afternoon is to be hosted at a Wigan club
A “not northern soul” soul afternoon is taking place on Sunday April 23 from 2pm at Whelley Ex-servicemen’s club.
The afternoon has been organised by a group calling themselves “the ladies in the corner of the concert room” who are disappointed the regular soul afternoon has finished.
One of the aforementioned ladies, Wendy Moss, said: “We’ve been to northern soul events but noticed some people preferred more mainstream soul.
“So there will be a wide range of music from the ’70s onwards a friendly welcome and the hope it can become a regular event.”
Everyone welcome but, as it is in the lounge, places are limited and can be booked by ringing Wendy on 01942 515098 after 7pm.