News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
1 hour ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
2 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
5 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
6 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
6 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return

A "not Northern soul" soul afternoon is to be hosted at a Wigan club

A “not northern soul” soul afternoon is taking place on Sunday April 23 from 2pm at Whelley Ex-servicemen’s club.

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

The afternoon has been organised by a group calling themselves “the ladies in the corner of the concert room” who are disappointed the regular soul afternoon has finished.

One of the aforementioned ladies, Wendy Moss, said: “We’ve been to northern soul events but noticed some people preferred more mainstream soul.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
GALLERY: Wigan artisan market
Whelley Ex-Servicemen's Club will host the night of music for those who like soul, but not necessarily the Northern varietyWhelley Ex-Servicemen's Club will host the night of music for those who like soul, but not necessarily the Northern variety
Whelley Ex-Servicemen's Club will host the night of music for those who like soul, but not necessarily the Northern variety
Most Popular

“So there will be a wide range of music from the ’70s onwards a friendly welcome and the hope it can become a regular event.”

Everyone welcome but, as it is in the lounge, places are limited and can be booked by ringing Wendy on 01942 515098 after 7pm.

Related topics:Wigan