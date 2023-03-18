A patriotic call is made for Wiganers to throw a party and get volunteering for the coronation

The Coronation ceremony will take place on Saturday May 6 at Westminster Abbey with countless thousands of people expected to throng the capital’s streets and millions more watch the historic occasion on the television.

So the national partying really takes place on the Sunday and special bank holiday Monday.

A Queen's coronation street party held in Albert Street, Ince, in 1953

Wigan’s deputy lieutenants of Greater Manchester are leading the call to borough residents to get involved, whether organising or attending a Coronation Big Lunch, arranging street parties or joining Monday’s Big Help Out.

The Big Lunch takes place the day after the coronation and its simple concept came from the Eden Project back in 2009. The aim is to encourage as many people as possible across the UK to have lunch with their neighbours annually on the first Sunday in June. Big Lunches were a major part of Queen Elizabeth’s Diamond and Platinum Jubilees.

More information can be found here.

The Big Help Out on May 8 provides an opportunity to reflect on the legacy of His Majesty’s service and showcase the impact of volunteering within communities.

Deputy Lieutenant of Greater Manchester, Martin Ainscough

Hundreds of activities are planned for the day by local community groups, organisations and charities including The Scouts, Royal Voluntary Service, National Trust and RNLI.

Those wishing to get involved and find out how you can lend a hand in their neighbourhood can visit the Big Help Out Website.

Meanwhile Wigan Council is hosting a pair of flagship events over the coronation weekend in May, hoping to recapture the feel-good factor of last year’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

Community groups and organisations will also be able to apply for free road closures to help host their own commemorative activities including street parties.

A flashback to the Jubilee Party in Mesnes Park last summer celebrating the Queen's 70 years on the throne

The council will also be providing toolkits and templates to help families get kitted out in Royal colours.

And local traders and organisations who would to play in a role in the celebrations are being urged to get in touch.

In Leigh, the Big Coronation Lunch will take place on Sunday, May 7, outside Leigh Town Hall and the Turnpike Centre, where visitors will be encouraged to their own picnics as part of the national initiative.

In Wigan, the Mayor will host a Coronation Party in the Park, on Monday, May 8, at Mesnes Park.

The King and Queen's Consort

Both events will be held between 11am and 4pm with an array of local entertainment, food and drink, performers, fun-fairs and family-fun.

To support community celebrations across the borough, Wigan Council will cover the cost of road closure applications to encourage neighbourhood street parties.

Applications are encouraged before March 31, to help with the administration process.

For more information visit www.wigan.gov.uk/kingscoronation

Martin Ainscough, one of Wigan’s deputy lieutenants of Greater Manchester, said: “Last year’s platinum jubilee celebrations in Wigan were a great success and we’re hoping that the momentum from that will make for another fantastic weekend of celebrations in May.

"There are many opportunities for people to get involved, either through the Big Lunch, street parties or by volunteering. It’s a long while since we had a coronation. Don’t miss the chance to be involved in these historic events!”

Are you a performer, local trader, organisation or community group that would like to be involved in Wigan’s coronation celebrations?

