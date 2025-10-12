A special farewell was held for a Wigan vicar as she led her final church service before retiring.

The Reverend Frances Shoesmith was a team vicar with Church Wigan and conducted many services over the past seven years.

Coun Chris Ready spoke during her final service at St Stephen’s Church in Whelley.

He said: “Frances has shown incredible compassion, especially when conducting funerals, making each person feel loved and truly special. On the other side of the coin, she brought joy and meaning to weddings and christenings, helping families understand the importance of the ceremony and making every moment unforgettable.

The Reverend Frances Shoesmith at her final service at St Stephen's Church, Whelley

“I told the packed congregation that vicars and politicians share a common challenge: we can’t always please everyone. But if you believe in yourself and strive to do the right thing, that belief will carry you through.

“Frances has done just that. Her kindness, wisdom and ability to make everyone feel valued will be deeply missed. Thank you, Frances, for everything.”