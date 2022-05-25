Appley Bridge held the event on Sunday May 22 where a DJ got everyone in the mood before the crowds made their way over to the 2,000-strong rubber duckie race which took place on the local canal from Heron’s Wharf.

Other attractions included a fun-fair, food and drink stalls and a licensed bar.

Later there were live acts and performances with a band to keep everyone entertained.

The money raised on the day will be used to help the village schools - Shevington Vale and All Saints Primary – and the event itself was good for the local businesses recovering from the pandemic’s economic effects.

Organisers also made a concious effort to “go green”as they asked the public not to travel by car but go by foot, cycle or public transport instead as parking spaces are limited locally.

Visitors were also able catch the Kittywake boat from Wigan over to Appley Bridge and a train back afterwards.

Board member Elaine Roper said: “We had all this planned for 2020 but then the pandemic hit.

"We had everything ready, the banners were up, the tickets were on sale and then Covid came so it’s been hard for everybody and we understand that schools haven’t really had much help.

"This event brings everyone together again and really help our little village.”

