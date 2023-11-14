Accident on M6 near Leyland is causing delays of up to 60 minutes
The incident occurred at 2:09pm this afternoon and involved a lorry which came to rest on the central reservation barrier.
Recovery attended the scene and removed the vehicle. Lane 3 (of 3) is now closed in both directions to allow engineers to assess the damage to the barrier and for a spillage of diesel to be cleared.
The closed lanes are not expected to reopen before this evening’s peak traffic hours. Congestion is expected stretching back six miles on approach to the scene.
Further information about this incident is available from National Highways by visiting our website at www.trafficengland.com and visiting X (formerly Twitter) @HighwaysNWEST. For urgent real-time assistance, our 24/7 contact centre team is able to provide up-to-the minute information on 0300 123 5000.