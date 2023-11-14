News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Accident on M6 near Leyland is causing delays of up to 60 minutes

Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journeys on M6 between junction 28 (Clayton-le-Woods) and junction 27 (Standish) following a serious incident.
By Richard Hunt
Published 14th Nov 2023, 15:43 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 17:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident occurred at 2:09pm this afternoon and involved a lorry which came to rest on the central reservation barrier.

Recovery attended the scene and removed the vehicle. Lane 3 (of 3) is now closed in both directions to allow engineers to assess the damage to the barrier and for a spillage of diesel to be cleared.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The closed lanes are not expected to reopen before this evening’s peak traffic hours. Congestion is expected stretching back six miles on approach to the scene.

Most Popular
An accident on the M6 near Leyland has led to delaysAn accident on the M6 near Leyland has led to delays
An accident on the M6 near Leyland has led to delays

Further information about this incident is available from National Highways by visiting our website at www.trafficengland.com and visiting X (formerly Twitter) @HighwaysNWEST. For urgent real-time assistance, our 24/7 contact centre team is able to provide up-to-the minute information on 0300 123 5000.

Related topics:LeylandTwitterStandishNational Highways