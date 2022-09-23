Acclaimed cathedral choir to perform in Wigan
The celebrated choir of Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral is to give a concert in Wigan.
By Charles Graham
Friday, 23rd September 2022
Updated
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 8:15 am
The choristers’ performance of choral works will take place at St Oswald’s RC Church, Ashton-in-Makerfield, at 6pm on Friday September 30.
The cathedral’s organist is Wigan-born musician Richard Lea who, earlier in his career, sat at the manuals and pedals of St Oswald’s instrument and also organised Wednesday evening recitals there.
Admission to the concert is free although there will be a retiring collection. Everyone is welcome.