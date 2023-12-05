News you can trust since 1853
Acclaimed chamber choir to perform Handel's masterpiece The Messiah this weekend

It’s as traditional a part of Christmas as turkey and plum pud.
By Charles Graham
Published 5th Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT
And music lovers in Wigan don’t have to travel far to hear a stirring performance of Handel’s epic oratorio The Messiah this weekend.

The Bolton-based chamber choir The Brixi Singers are taking on the piece – most famous for its Hallelujah chorus – at St Bartholomew’s Church in Westhoughton (BL5 2BG) at 7.30pm on Sunday December 10.

The Brixi Singers with conductor Richard Lea in concertThe Brixi Singers with conductor Richard Lea in concert
The Brixi Singers with conductor Richard Lea in concert
The singers, conducted by Wigan-born musician Richard Lea, will be joined by the soloists Ellen Riley (soprano), Julie Whittle (mezzo-soprano), Philip O’Connor (tenor) and Joe Murphy (bass).

To buy tickets in advance ring 07862 736766.

They will also be available on the door. Admission is £10 although under-16s get in for free,

