It’s as traditional a part of Christmas as turkey and plum pud.

And music lovers in Wigan don’t have to travel far to hear a stirring performance of Handel’s epic oratorio The Messiah this weekend.

The Bolton-based chamber choir The Brixi Singers are taking on the piece – most famous for its Hallelujah chorus – at St Bartholomew’s Church in Westhoughton (BL5 2BG) at 7.30pm on Sunday December 10.

The Brixi Singers with conductor Richard Lea in concert

The singers, conducted by Wigan-born musician Richard Lea, will be joined by the soloists Ellen Riley (soprano), Julie Whittle (mezzo-soprano), Philip O’Connor (tenor) and Joe Murphy (bass).

To buy tickets in advance ring 07862 736766.