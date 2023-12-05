Acclaimed chamber choir to perform Handel's masterpiece The Messiah this weekend
It’s as traditional a part of Christmas as turkey and plum pud.
And music lovers in Wigan don’t have to travel far to hear a stirring performance of Handel’s epic oratorio The Messiah this weekend.
The Bolton-based chamber choir The Brixi Singers are taking on the piece – most famous for its Hallelujah chorus – at St Bartholomew’s Church in Westhoughton (BL5 2BG) at 7.30pm on Sunday December 10.
The singers, conducted by Wigan-born musician Richard Lea, will be joined by the soloists Ellen Riley (soprano), Julie Whittle (mezzo-soprano), Philip O’Connor (tenor) and Joe Murphy (bass).
To buy tickets in advance ring 07862 736766.
They will also be available on the door. Admission is £10 although under-16s get in for free,