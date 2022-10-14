Action taken by hospital bosses after tragic death of Wigan mum discharged to hotel

Victoria Cartwright went to the Mercure hotel in Wigan last December, despite doctors saying she needed round-the-clock support as her struggles with drink had led to alcohol-induced brain disease.

An inquest at Bolton Coroners’ Court heard the 36-year-old was found dead outside the hotel on Boxing Day, after falling and developing hypothermia.

Coroner Rachel Syed had concerns about her being discharged there and sent a Prevention of Future Deaths report to the discharge team at Wigan Infirmary.

Victoria Cartwright

She wrote: “In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken. In the circumstances it is my statutory duty to report to you.

"Whilst is it accepted that no evidence was heard directly from the hospital about the specific circumstances of both hospital discharges, two witnesses attended the inquest and during their evidence concerns were raised regarding lack of collaborative working with key external agencies during the discharge processes.”

Ms Syed was not happy that Victoria was discharged to the hotel, despite a psychiatrist saying she needed a 24-hour placement. He said the Mercure would not be suitable and he was not informed when she was discharged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria was discharged from hospital to stay at the Mercure hotel in Wigan

She was also concerned a recovery co-ordinator from We Are With You – who had been supporting Victoria – was not invited to a multi-disciplinary team meeting about her care, was not involved in hospital discharge processes and agreed the hotel was not suitable.

Ms Syed said it highlighted “a lack of collaborative working” between the discharge team, mental health trust and We Are With You.

The inquest heard Victoria grew up in Abram, married her childhood sweetheart and had a son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But she turned to alcohol when her marriage broke down.

Wigan Infirmary

Victoria was taken to Wigan Infirmary in November and found to have alcohol-induced brain disease.

Doctors said she needed 24-hour care, but she was discharged to the Mercure on December 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria was admitted to the hospital again on December 21 with alcohol intoxication and discharged to the hotel.

CCTV footage showed her getting out of a car at 8.35pm on Christmas Day near the hotel, sitting on a bench, then getting up and falling over. It was there her body was found the next morning.

Ms Syed recorded her death was accidental.

Prof Sanjay Arya, medical director for the trust running Wigan Infirmary, said: “We would like to express our sincere condolences to the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We acknowledge receipt of a Prevention of Future Deaths report, following the conclusion of this inquest and the trust responded to HM Coroner.

“We would like to confirm that we had no involvement in the coronial investigation and did not have interested person status.

“We were not approached at any stage by HM Coroner to provide any information or witness statements. The trust was unaware of the inquest and had no representative in court at the hearing and only became aware that the hearing had taken place following its conclusion.