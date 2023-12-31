Leigh Dogs and Cats Home is always receiving new tenants in search of their forever home.
And thanks to a No Destruction Policy in place, the home strives to find every animal that they care for a forever home that is sutiable for them, however long that takes.
This results in many successful rehoming stories, here are five of those from the previous 12 months.
If you think you fit the criteria for these adorable pooches and kitties, or other cats and dogs still looking for a home, visit the Leigh Dogs and Cats Home website to find out how to adopt.
1. Nala
"We adopted Nala back in June and she seemed to settle in with us straight away, now three months later she is still the same cheeky, but lovable girl she was the day we brought her home. Her confidence has grown so much and she loves it when friends and family come to visit, and it's as if she has always been a part of our family, and now we couldn't imagine life without her" Photo: submit
2. Sophie
"Took this morning it has been a year since we adopted her from you. She has really made her home here, loves the garden, enjoys cuddles of a night. Tiger our other cat has accepted her into our home and they openly show affection for each other" Photo: submit
3. Shane
"Thought I would let you know how Shane (grey) is getting on. I rescued him from you two years ago today. He's doing brilliant. He gets on well with my cat and the rabbits. He is an absolute sweetheart. Couldn't of asked for a better dog. Thank you" Photo: submit
4. Angelika
"This time last year we adopted one of your long terms residents Angelika . Here she is 12 months later happily settled and loving life . No longer the nervous lady she was but now boss cat. Thank you" Photo: submit