Adventures galore for Wigan Scouts thanks to grant to pay for camping gear

The 3rd Wigan Scouts have received a £300 grant from Miller Homes’ community fund, which launched in September to support community and charity organisations.

The group has been running for more than 20 years and its numbers have tripled since the pandemic, so the money will help to meet the strong demand for applications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the 3rd Wigan Scouts celebrate receiving a grant from Miller Homes

It will pay for arts and crafts materials and camping equipment, and allow the children to get involved in adventure activities such as kayaking, abseiling, paragliding and archery.

Rachel Wilkinson, from the group, said: “The Scouts and I would like to say a huge thank you to Miller Homes for choosing our group as a worthy applicant for funding. We can now ensure all our members have the best arts, crafts and camping gear for the year ahead. They are over the moon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare Noakes, Miller Homes’ sales director for the North West, added: “Our community starts off with our young people and being able to support their life skills through groups like the 3rd Wigan Scouts is a great feeling.”

The homebuilder saw a flurry of applications within the first few weeks of the fund launching in September, attracting community groups across the region to apply for support.