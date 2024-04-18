Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Age UK Wigan Borough has seen a significant demand since the cost-of-living crisis and received funding from the National Lottery Trust to support their services with the increase in phone calls to their charity.

This year it has helped people claim more than £2.8 million in benefits which is £687,138.39 more than what they did the previous year and the highest figure they have reached since launching the Information and Advice service which specialises in supporting people aged 50 and above.

The charity works in partnership with Wigan Council and Citizens Advice Wigan Borough to help local people with financial support, energy advice, benefits, and lots more.

A recent survey shows that 75 per cent of Age UK Wigan Borough’s information and advice clients would not know where to go if their service was unavailable.

Bryonie Shaw Chief Executive Officer at Age UK Wigan Borough said: “We are so proud to provide this much-needed advice and information service to people across the borough.

“We have been able to apply for additional grants to help fund our team of brilliant advisors, who help those coming to us to understand what income they are entitled to.

"We know, from the feedback we get, our teams support can help change someone’s life, being able to afford the things they need to live more comfortably in later life”.