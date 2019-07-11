Albert's Standish: First look inside long-awaited new restaurant

Albert’s at Standish is opening its doors to customers on Saturday.

The family-owned restaurant group has completely transformed the 19th century Beeches building, which closed more than two years ago, into a restaurant, bar and private event space venue.

The exterior of Albert's Standish

Bosses at Albert’s say their latest venture will bring offer the same "relaxed and stylish atmosphere" found at their exisiting eateries in Worsley, Didsbury and Castlefield.

Designed to complement the surrounding area and the site’s heritage, the painstaking renovation project is set to breathe new life into the building, restoring some features to their former glory and opening up the immediate gardens, as well as a new courtyard.

The new menu will feature all the Albert’s classics - traditional British favourites including home-made Lancashire cheese and onion pie (still made to the same recipe that the owner’s mum uses in her own kitchen) and Albert’s fish and chips; as well as cuisine inspired by the family’s travels around the world such as their stone baked pizzas menu and Malayan chicken.

James Ramsbottom from Albert’s said: "We’re looking forward to welcoming the Standish and wider community, and we’re delighted that we have been able to renovate the house and ensure that it’s still part of this thriving area."