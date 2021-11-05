Bolton Coroners Court

Father-of-two Paul Devine was 45 when he was found dead at his home on June 5.

A Bolton Coroner’s Court inquest heard he had been drinking too much in the months before he died, particularly when his marriage ended. His sister Pauline Shacklady had become concerned and suggested that he moved in with her and her husband Andrew, but Mr Devine declined.

She received a phone call from her brother James on June 5 asking if she had heard from Mr Devine, and they were unable to contact him by phone. Her husband went to Mr Devine’s flat on Primrose Street, Tyldesley, where he found the front door was open and his brother-in-law lying on the floor.

He dialled 999, but Mr Devine was confirmed to have died when paramedics arrived. Tests showed Mr Devine had 490mgs of alcohol per 100mls of urine and 290mgs per 100mls of blood. The legal limits for driving are 107mgs for urine and 80mgs for blood.

In a report, forensic toxicologist Julie Evans said these levels were high and suggested he had been drinking before he died, though the levels may not have been a true reflection as ethanol can be produced by the body during decomposition.

Pathologist Dr Naveen Sharma said the medical cause of Mr Devine’s death was acute alcohol toxicity.

A police investigation did not find anything suspicious or any evidence of third party involvement,

The inquest heard Mr Devine had been assessed by mental health services in November 2020 after being admitted to Salford Royal Hospital, when he spoke about having suicidal thoughts and needing help.

At an appointment a few days later, he said he was feeling better and was trying to reduce his drinking with support from alcohol services.

He was assessed by staff at substance misuse recovery service We Are With You in November 2020 and attended several follow-up appointments. By December 22, he reported being abstinent for 22 days, said his mental health was good and that he no longer needed support from the service.

Recording a conclusion of alcohol-related death, coroner Prof Alan Walsh said: “It saddens me a great deal that an educated, academic man, who had been promoted to be deputy headteacher, had his life destroyed by alcohol.

“I accept it is likely this followed his divorce and it was in those circumstances that the consumption of alcohol reached levels that have made him alcohol dependent. I am saddened by his death.”