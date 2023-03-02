All aboard Haigh miniature railway as Wigan councillors help to get it running
It is full steam ahead for a popular attraction puffing its ways through Haigh Woodland Park.
Aspull, New Springs and Whelley councillors have given £2,000 to Haigh Woodland Railway Supporters’ Association to improve safety for the miniature railway.
Now there are big hopes the train will be running this summer.
Coun Chris Ready said that Haigh visitors were "very fond" of the miniature train, but "safety comes first and essential works need doing”.
He said: ''The trains are very nostalgic to me personally, but many other people have memories too. The big train has been here since 1982.”
Coun Ron Conway added that it was ''really great'' to see the safety fund money put to good use.
Supporters’ association chairman Jordan Leeds said: ''We can't thank the councillors enough for getting the money, but also for showing an interest in our work and we will be working hard to get the train up and running for summer.”