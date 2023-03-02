All aboard Haigh miniature railway as Wigan councillors help to get it running

Aspull, New Springs and Whelley councillors have given £2,000 to Haigh Woodland Railway Supporters’ Association to improve safety for the miniature railway.

Now there are big hopes the train will be running this summer.

Councillors Chris Ready and Ron Conway hand over the cheque to members of Haigh Woodland Railway Supporters' Association

Coun Chris Ready said that Haigh visitors were "very fond" of the miniature train, but "safety comes first and essential works need doing”.

He said: ''The trains are very nostalgic to me personally, but many other people have memories too. The big train has been here since 1982.”

Coun Ron Conway added that it was ''really great'' to see the safety fund money put to good use.