There are several huge developments that could start to materialise in the Wigan borough over the course of 2024.
Some of these could see hundreds of new homes brought to the area.
While other major developments are also set to take shape next year.
Here is a breakdown of all the projects expecting to see progress in 2024…
1. Galleries 25
Demolition works are due to be completed in the early part of 2024 and progress on the £135m redevelopment would see a new market hall created as well as a Multi Media Centre (MMC) with a six screen, 700 seat cinema, multi-lane bowling alley, indoor mini golf, a climbing wall and a wide range of other indoor leisure activities. Photo: Cityheart
2. Golborne Station
The new year is likely to see locals engaged in providing a final draft of the plan for the station which is still pending a government sign off. The proposals would see the new train station built in the corner of Wigan – bringing better public transport connectivity to the borough. Photo: GMCA
3. Eckersley Mill
The site off Swan Meadow Road will now see Mill 1, 2 and 3 have all had redevelopment plans approved. Once complete, a total of 817 homes, a five-storey hotel with 120 bedrooms as well as a complex for leisure activities would be on the site Photo: Heaton Group/Wigan Council
4. Mosley Common development
As one of the most controversial housing developments in the borough’s recent memory, the 1,050 homes planned for Mosley Common are sure to cause a stir at the beginning of 2024. The site, based in the Tyldesley area, is set to go before the planning committee at the start of the new year. Photo: Wigan Council/Peel L&P.