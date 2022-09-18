Almost four in 10 people living in the North West do not feel connected to their community

Perhaps to reason for this lack of community spirit, the report identifies that the North West can be seen as a sort of revolving door.

Almost a quarter (23 per cent) of people don’t think they’ll live where they currently reside in five years’ time.

For those who plan on moving in the next five years, 23 per cent said it’s because they don’t have a connection to their area, almost a fifth want to be closer to their friends and family and almost a fifth said they have no housing security.

Almost half (48 per cent) of people residing in the region think it will be just the same in five years’ time, whilst over a fifth believe it is likely to get worse.

For those who think the area is going to be worse in five years’ time, over half said people are taking less pride in their community, over two fifths said there isn’t enough government or local council funding and over a third (37 per cent) said people are struggling and so becoming more insular.

Top 10 reasons for community decline in the North West:

1. People are taking less pride in their community

2. Not enough government or local council funding

3. People are struggling so becoming more insular

4. Not enough investment in green spaces or the environment

5. No facilities for people

6. Work and employment opportunities are leaving the area

7. Not enough housing

8. Fewer people are volunteering in the community

9. It’s too expensive to live there so people are leaving

10. Young people are leaving the community

In terms of the impact of not being part of a community, almost a sixth (15 per cent) feel isolated, 13 per cent feel unsupported and 12 per cent feel lonely as a result.

In response to these findings, Co-op is introducing a further 150 Member Pioneers across the country as a means of putting more people on the ground to helping make communities happier and healthier places to be.

Member Pioneers, funded by Co-op's membership scheme bring people and local causes together, offering practical advice and help, making communities a better place to work, play, live and learn.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and membership at the Co-op said: “It’s concerning that so many people feel disconnected from their local community.

"Our study shows that when people come together good things happen which is crucial during these challenging times.

"Our Member Pioneers have a vital role to play in helping their local communities connect, which is why, through our Co-op membership scheme we’re going to be arming more communities with even more of these wonderful people.”