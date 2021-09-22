'Amazing' Wigan Second World War hero and country's last surviving submariner dies at 101

Harry Melling was described as an "amazing man, loved by everyone he met" in a moving statement released by Wigan Armed Forces Hub.

It said Mr Melling, who has been recognised in recent years for his wartime service, died "peacefully in his sleep" on Sunday.

The statement from the hub said: "On Sunday 19th September 2021 Harry passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 101. He was an amazing man, loved by everyone he met because of his character, integrity, honesty, ability to make people laugh for his outspoken sense of humour and because he defined the word Gentleman.

"Harry was the last surviving Submariner having served for our country in the Second World War

"Harry, we will miss you more than you’ll ever know.

"Goodnight, and God Bless to an amazing man."

Mr Melling's service between 1939 and 1945 was remarkable, with him and the other crew members of HMS Osiris serving in the Mediterranean, where they played a role in the allied invasion of Sicily and even travelled as far as Kenya.

In an interview with the Wigan Post, he said: “The Mediterranean was a hot sea, it was far too busy and it was very dangerous. It was more or less only submarines operating there.

“However, it was a good life on board. I got to do things and see things I would never have normally done or seen.

“We had to go all round the south of Africa and then up to Kenya because it would have been too dangerous otherwise. I must admit for someone of my ilk to be going to the middle of Africa was an eye-opener. I was only in my early 20s so it was a real education.

“The place was still British at the time and everyone knew the British. The Kenyan people were as British as a lot of English people were, although they spoke with a different accent. On board a submarine it was quiet. When you dived you stayed down as long as you could and you were waiting for something to happen.

“You weren’t stirring things up, you weren’t creating a situation, but if something did happen you were just hoping you would be there.

“It was quite claustrophobic and the smell after diving was foul, although you got accustomed to it. It wasn’t hectic on a submarine, you got your sleep. We got on each other’s nerves a bit but when we went into combat it broke that up.”

The pensioner made national headlines in 2017 after he was the victim of a callous and cowardly attack. An intruder pushed him to the ground, pulled his trousers down and stole his wallet.

Command warrant officer Andy Knox was so moved by Mr Melling's plight that he visited him in Wigan and invited him to a prestigious Gambit dinner marking 117 years of operations beneath the waves.

He was then invited to every major event organised by the tight-knit community of those who have served the country beneath the waves and rubbed shoulders with everyone from Prince William to former Wigan Athletic owner Dave Whelan.

After the Duke of Cambridge asked to meet him personally, Mr Melling said: “He seemed like a very normal person, he could have been almost anyone. I didn’t need to bow!

“He asked me about the job I did so I told him about working in footwear. He also asked where I was from.

“Meeting royalty you do tend to try to act a little better than you would normally, but he put me at my ease and I was more or less eased into speaking to him normally.”

Last year he marked his 100th birthday in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and a party at Wigan Armed Forces Hub had to be cancelled.

But Submarine Flotilla personnel presented him with crests from the two submarines he served on, mounted either side of a personal letter of congratulations from the head of the Royal Navy Submarine Service, Commodore Jim Perks.

Mr Melling celebrated his 101st birthday in April at Alexandra Grange care home in Newtown, where more than 500 cards were sent to mark the milestone.