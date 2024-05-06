Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He performs as a soloist and a recitalist at leading venues worldwide and rarely comes to the UK.

His Parbold concert is the only UK performance in 2024 with the rest being like a world tour of Europe, the States and the Far East.

Visits to the UK are usually to make recordings with London’s top orchestras.

For his performance at Parbold Village Hall - dubbed "The Rolls-Royce of village halls” (Lancashire Life) - he will be performing music on the theme of Angels and Demons, including works by JS Bach, Liszt and Saint-Saëns.

Andrew von Oeyen made his debut at the age of just 16 with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Esa-Pekka Salonen.

He now shares his time between the US and France, and his first release under his exclusive recording contract with Warner Classics explored his love of the music of both countries to great critical acclaim.

The critics in the States rave about him. The Los Angles Times wrote of his “indisputable gifts and an extravagantly thorough and effortless technique,” while Music Web International wote: “A most sensitive and intelligent pianist and musical insights beyond one’s wildest imaginings. It doesn’t get any better than this.”

His enterprising Parbold programme also includes works by Jules Massenet, Olivier Messiaen and Edward MacDowell.

Parbold Douglas Music is a charity run on a not-for-profit basis, by a team of volunteers drawn from the local community. Founded in 1973, their live performances are unique in the North West in presenting concerts in an intimate auditorium where audiences can get thrillingly close to world-class musicians.

This season is generously sponsored by the Evans Family Foundation in recognition of Maria B Evans Estate Agents Ltd and the good works that Parbold Douglas Music does in the community.

Tickets are £22 and just £5 for young people and students (a price which has remained constant for over 15 years). Free car parking is also available. Tickets can be booked by visiting the website www.parbolddouglasmusic.org, emailing [email protected] or phoning 01257 498452.